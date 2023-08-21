Tony Khan will realize his mistake with CM Punk "at some point in time," claims WWE veteran

A WWE Hall of Famer unloaded on CM Punk, as he reflected on the alleged ongoing AEW backstage drama, and Tony Khan decision to seemingly allow the chaos to continue.

Over the past few weeks, reports regarding backstage drama involving CM Punk and other AEW wrestlers have been circulating and rumors of the former WWE champion creating chaos in the locker room on the Collision side of things have been swirling around since the show hit our screens. This has prompted a strong response from fans and wrestling personalities alike, including Hall of Faner Eric Bischoff.

The former WCW showrunner and RAW General Manager called Punk a cancer, and criticized Tony Khan for letting all this happen, while speaking on the Strictly Business podcast:

"CM Punk is a draw — I don't like him, I think he's unprofessional, I think he's highly overrated, and I don't think he's worth nearly the amount of money or the compromises that Tony Khan is making along the way. I think that Tony will realize that at some point in time."

Bischoff further added:

"I said this before, as soon as CM Punk came back, this is making a bad situation worse. You're bringing cancer into your company and you're not managing it," said Bischoff. "Rather than putting CM Punk in a box and reminding him that he's talent, he's not management, they gave him the keys to the kingdom." [H/T WrestlingINC

Eric Bischoff also credited AEW for not depending on a star but brand, excluding CM Punk

Eric Bishoff has mostly been a critic of AEW, however in some rare instances, he also has praised the promotion on various aspects. The former WCW president, commended the All Elite promotion for relying on their brand as opposed to a single star, with the exception of Punk:

"WWE is comprised and is represented by all of these Superstars but it's the brand that people are buying into not any one person," argued Bischoff. "And, again, that's one of the reasons why I am supportive and will continue to be supportive of AEW, for not relying on any one piece of talent. I no longer think that's the way to do business." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Considering the statements, Bischoff shares the belief that Punk is ruining the backstage environment of AEW and Tony Khan is letting all that happen in front of his own eyes. Well, only time will tell when the whole drama ends and the promotion could focus on business instead.

What are your thoughts on the reports regarding Punk? Let us know in the comments section below.

