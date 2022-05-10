"What the f*ck are you doing in the television business" - WWE Hall of Famer blasts CM Punk

CM Punk has never shied away from sharing his opinions, but his comments about casual wrestling fans in November 2021 have upset a WWE Hall of Famer. Eric Bischoff recently lambasted the veteran after hearing about his claims.

During Punk's appearance on the AEW Full Gear Media Scrum in 2021, the star notably pointed out how he doesn't believe casual wrestling fans exist anymore. In regards to viewers being casual, the star was likely referring to fans who simply watch to be entertained. Punk did, however, point out that this was merely his opinion.

Speaking on the most recent episode of Strictly Business with Eric Bischoff, the legend unloaded on Punk for his thoughts. Bischoff cited the star's experience and talent in the ring but not behind the camera.

“All due respect to CM Punk, [he] never spent five minutes in the television business. He knows a lot about what’s going on in the wrestling ring, more than I ever will in terms of executing it. But to make the casual statement? What the f*ck are you doing in the television business then dude? It makes no sense to me, I don’t believe it’s true.” - (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

While fans might partially agree with CM Punk, Eric Bischoff has decades of experience to back up his opinion.

Eric Bischoff believes that CM Punk and AEW could still recapture the "casual fans"

Bischoff continued as he expressed his opinions about casual wrestling fans. The former WCW executive argued that a wrestling promotion could inspire "lapsed fans" to return to regular viewing.

“The casual fan is still out there,” Bischoff said. “If you build it your audience will show up. Lapsed fan is another term I’ve heard in a lot of research that I did. ‘I used to watch wrestling but I don’t watch that sh** anymore.’ If anybody’s going to try to convince me that you can’t find that audience again, they shouldn’t be in the wrestling business." - (H/T: Wrestling Inc.)

AEW is slowly finding its feet in the wrestling industry. Tony Khan's decisions today could determine AEW's projections across the next few years. It will be interesting to see if the Jacksonville-based promotion manages to recapture the "Lapsed viewers" moving forward.

