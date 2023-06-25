CM Punk breaks silence after losing on AEW Collision

Two-time AEW World Champion CM Punk finally broke silence after suffering his first loss on Collision.

The main event of tonight's episode of Collision saw The Second City Saint teaming up with FTR and Ricky Starks. They wrestled The Gunn Club and Bullet Club Gold.

During the match, the self-proclaimed Best in the World was greeted by fans with an array of loud boos. He too played with the crowd's reaction by poking fun at WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan at any chance he got.

After a hard-fought battle, 'The Switchblade' Jay White hit his signature move on Ricky Starks and picked up the victory. This was CM Punk's first major loss in about ten months.

Following the match, the show went off the air. The former WWE Champion grabbed the microphone and had a few words for the Canadian crowd. He seemingly hinted at a heel turn by poking fun at their Hockey team, The Toronto Maple Leafs.

“I would like to make this short and sweet. As the team captain, I take full responsibility for the loss. But I want you all to know, even though I lose sometimes, I’m going to keep on coming back and fighting just like your Toronto Maple Leafs,” CM Punk said. [00:13 - 00:33]

The Second City Saint is set to compete this Sunday at the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II in the first round of the Owen Hart tournament.

Would you like to see the Best in the World turn heel in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Denise Salcedo's Twitter and give a H/T to Sportskeeda when you use any quotes from this article.

Will Braun Strowman return to WWE after his recent surgery? More details right here

Poll : 0 votes