AEW's CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and MJF to star in new reality series

Several popular AEW stars, including CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, and MJF, will appear in the upcoming Carpool Karaoke series scheduled to premiere on Apple TV+ on May 27.

The series will be the fifth in the show's history. However, this will be the first to air on the Apple TV+ streaming service. The show has been a huge success worldwide, winning four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Now it's time for the stars of All Elite Wrestling to grace the airwaves with their desirable (and potentially less than desirable) renditions of hits from the likes of Pat Benetar and DMX.

The episode, which features AEW stars, will see two cars full of some of the most interesting combinations of wrestlers you'll ever see. The first car will see MJF, Ruby Soho, and Powerhouse Hobbs, with the second featuring CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Christian Cage, and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

It won't be the first time Bryan Danielson has graced the show with his presence, as he was featured (season 03 episode 08) alongside WWE Superstars The Miz and Maryse.

The show will air two days before CM Punk challenges for the AEW World Championship

The fifth series of Carpool Karaoke isn't just a chance for AEW stars to showcase their singing; it's also an opportunity to promote the company's next pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, two days after the episode airs on Apple TV+.

One of the stars featured on the show, CM Punk, will be in the main event of Double or Nothing, challenging Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.

The rest of the stars of Carpool Karaoke haven't had matches confirmed for the pay-per-view at the time of writing. However, that will change in the upcoming editions of AEW Dynamite and Rampage.

MJF will most likely take on Wardlow, while Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks might face the Jurassic Express for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Additionally, both Britt Baker and Ruby Soho may end up in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament finals.

