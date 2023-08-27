CM Punk busted open during his "Real" AEW World Championship match at All In

The opening contest of AEW All In has the Wembley Stadium crowd on their feet. CM Punk successfully defended his "Real" World Championship against his long-time rival Samoa Joe, though he had to dig deep to get the job done.

The match got off to a hot start as the two men wasted little time before laying in some stiff shots on one another. After the action spilled to the ringside, Joe viciously threw Punk into the commentary table, busting him open in the process.

As gruesome as this spot is, the added color added to the heat of the match and effectively shows the disdain these two have for one another. More so, this is the biggest crowd in AEW's history, so it makes sense that these two grizzled veterans would pull out all the stops to provide an amazing spectacle.

Punk ultimately came out victorious, earning himself a second consecutive singles victory over The Samoan Submission Machine.

