CM Punk can use "Cult of Personality" in AEW - Reports 

If the latest reports are any indication, CM Punk can use his iconic entrance song "Cult of Personality" in AEW since WWE doesn't hold any rights over it anymore.

CM Punk adopted the Living Colors chartbuster back in 2011 after capturing the WWE Championship. Fans instantly took to the 1988 number, and it quickly became one of the most popular entrance songs in WWE at the time. Punk also went onto use the same song during his UFC appearances.

So if CM Punk does indeed debut in AEW, he can use Cult of Personality. The pop. — 𝙒𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙡𝙚𝙡𝙖𝙢𝙞𝙖 (@wrestlelamia) August 1, 2021

According to the latest report by PWInsider, WWE had merely licensed the song, and that the promotion had no rights over it in perpetuity, i.e., with CM Punk's departure, WWE had also lost the right to use the number.

Ever since reports of his AEW arrival began circulating, fans have been cooking up various scenarios for how CM Punk will show up in the AEW. However, having the former 2-time MITB winner use his classic theme music is certainly something that not many would have imagined. Not only would it be nostalgic for fans, but the pop upon hearing the song is sure to be defeating.

CM Punk could show at AEW Rampage: The First Dance

The moment AEW confirmed its special event, Rampage: The First Dance, in United Center, Chicago, on August 20th, it became clear the company is setting up CM Punk's arrival on the night.

It will be AEW Rampage's second episode, and the promotion wants to make sure people don't mistake it for a filler show. The fact that CM Punk could debut at the event speaks volumes about AEW's desire to make Rampage must-see TV.

What CM Punk will do on the show, given he appears, is anyone's guess at the moment. Darby Allin has already laid seeds for a match with the veteran performer at last week's Fight For The Fallen, which could go down for fans at the United Center or possibly at AEW All Out 2021.

Are you excited to see CM Punk enter the arena at The First Dance to Cult of Personality playing in the back? Sound off in the comments section below.

