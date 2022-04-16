Former WWE legend has a massive challenge for CM Punk

Dustin Rhodes threw down the gauntlet to CM Punk on this week's episode of AEW Rampage.

The Natural has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since its early days. The former WWE legend was recently entangled in a feud with Lance Archer, who reignited their old rivalry back in 2020.

Speaking about his time at AEW, Dustin Rhodes elaborated that he has been on his last run for quite some time now. He talked about how he has proven his ability even after five decades in the wrestling business with his win over Lance Archer.

He further revealed his next opponent to be a dream match for him, challenging Punk to a fight om next week's Dynamite.

"I am making a challenge, to a man who without a doubt is one of the greatest professional wrestlers on the planet. Someone who is a dream match of mine. We have got 'bucket list' written all over this. I challenge you, CM Punk," Dustin Rhodes declared. (0:42-1:06)

You can watch Rhodes' full promo on Rampage below:

Dustin Rhodes and CM Punk have a lot of momentum ahead of their match

Earlier this year, Lance Archer's feud with Dustin Rhodes drew a lot of attention. The latter reignited their rivalry in 2020 when the duo had an extremely physical match in the tournament to crown the inaugural TNT Champion.

Their latest feud ultimately led to a grudge match, in which The Murderhawk Monster made 'The Natural' bleed as well. However, the end of the bout saw Rhodes turn the tables on Archer and secure a win with a jackknife pin.

While Dustin took some time to recuperate before challenging Punk due to the physically demanding grudge match, the latter has been very active on the roster. The Second City Saint is hot off his win over the formidable Penta Oscuro and will be looking forward to carrying the momentum further on.

The Best in the World has already accepted the challenge, and the match is scheduled to take place at Dynamite in Pittsburgh next week. While they have never faced each other before, with both men's in-ring prowess, the match is expected to be a slugfest.

