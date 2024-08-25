CM Punk chants break out during title match at AEW All In

Former AEW World Champion CM Punk's name was chanted by the fans during a major title match at All In 2024. The Best in the World left All Elite Wrestling last year.

During the All In PPV, Nicholas and Matthew Jackson (The Young Bucks) successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship against FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) in a Triple Threat Match. The Bucks who also focused on generating heat from the crowd received an interesting chant during the bout.

The Young Bucks and CM Punk have a lot of heat with each other dating back to All Out 2022 PPV where both sides got into a huge backstage altercation. During their title match at All In, the crowd chanted for CM Punk which caught the attention of Nicholas and Matthew Jackson. The duo were quick to shut the fans by claiming that the company exists because of them.

CM Punk was fired from AEW after last year's edition of All In, where he got into a backstage altercation with Jack Perry. The Best in the World has since returned to WWE and chosen to ignore the controversies from his All Elite Wrestling career.

The former WWE Champion is set to face Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match at Bash in Berlin on August 31. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in the German capital.

