"Stupid bulls***" - CM Punk clears the air after controversial promo on AEW Dynamite

CM Punk has addressed recent rumors suggesting that he might be unhappy with AEW.

During last week's episode of Dynamite, Punk opened the show with a promo where he called out Hangman Adam Page. According to a few reports, Punk wasn't supposed to namedrop Page but went ahead with it anyway.

Speaking to Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, Punk claimed that he is always open to communicating with the rest of the roster whenever needed:

“It’s one side of the story,” Punk says. “My locker room is never closed. It’s always open. Anybody who wants to DM [the Wrestling Observer’s Dave] Meltzer some bulls--- can come talk to me about it. It’s not macho, stupid bulls---. I’m an adult. Come talk with me.” [H/T: Fightful]

CM Punk also expressed his love toward AEW

CM Punk returned to the industry a year ago when he appeared on AEW Rampage: The First Dance, which turned out to be an emotional comeback. Since then, the Straight Edge star has found plenty of success in the promotion and even calls the last year the best of his professional career.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso, Punk expressed his love for AEW and thanked the promotion for giving him another opportunity in the professional wrestling business:

“You try not to put too much stock in internet rumors. But for AEW, I definitely think that’s part of our audience. Twitter’s not real life, though. On top of that, a lie makes its way around the world twice before the truth puts his boots on or gets out of bed,” said Punk. “If I addressed every rumor, I’d be here all day. I love AEW. It’s not a competition of who loves it more or who’s the heart and soul, or who’s this and who’s that. AEW allowed me a second chance to do what I do best, and that’s professionally wrestle.” [H/T: Fightful]

In a few hours, CM Punk will face Jon Moxley in a title unification bout as the two world champions are set to collide in a huge main event. After Punk's injury earlier this summer, Tony Khan's promotion crowned an interim champion in the form of The Death Rider.

Why didn't Road Dogg join Billy Gunn in AEW? Hear it from the man here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell