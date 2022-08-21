"Best year of my professional career" - CM Punk pens a heartfelt message on the first anniversary of his AEW debut

AEW World Champion CM Punk took to social media to post a heartfelt message on the first anniversary of his debut in the company.

After a seven-year layoff, The Second City Saint made his successful pro wrestling comeback on August 20, 2021, at AEW Rampage: The First Dance. He cut an emotional promo, thanking the fans for their continuous support, vowing to settle the score with some people in the locker room, and wanting to wrestle younger talent.

Since then, he has faced the likes of Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, and MJF, among others, in high-profile matches. His most remarkable achievement came at Double or Nothing last May when he dethroned Hangman Page to become AEW World Champion.

On Instagram, the AEW World Champion called his debut the best moment of his professional career. He once again thanked wrestling fans for making it a reality as he compiled some of the best photos from his tenure with the promotion.

"One year ago began the best year of my professional career. Too many great moments, not enough space to post all the great pics. Rekindled passion, made new friends, reunited with old ones. Can’t stop smiling, won’t stop until the wheels fall off. Thank you most of all to all the fans who made it possible. I’m having the time of my life, as there's a drive into deep left field by Castellanos and that'll be a home run. And so that'll make it a 4-0 ballgame," Punk wrote.

Check out the post here:

Punk recently returned to All Elite Wrestling after a bride hiatus following a foot injury. Upon his return, he cut a promo where he took shots at Hangman Page and interim world champion Jon Moxley.

Fans celebrated the historic first year anniversary of CM Punk's AEW debut

Twitter exploded with heartfelt wishes and messages on Punk's one-year anniversary in AEW.

Despite the AEW World Champion's recent absence, fans celebrated the Second City Saint's historic milestone on the social media platform.

Here are some of the best reactions:

👑𝔸𝕕𝕒𝕞 𝔾𝕠𝕝𝕕𝕓𝕖𝕣𝕘👑 @AdamGoldberg28



The return of Cm Punk. The greatest wrestling return of all time. 1 year ago today.The return of Cm Punk. The greatest wrestling return of all time. 1 year ago today. The return of Cm Punk. The greatest wrestling return of all time. ❤️❤️https://t.co/6MOZ6So7xI

J. @StonedBatxx @AEW @CMPunk The crowd gave him one of the most loud reactions ever on that night @AEW @CMPunk The crowd gave him one of the most loud reactions ever on that night

It's STIIIIIIIIIIIING !!! @WUaP5921 Say what you will about the current backstage in #AEW , but everyone can agree that @CMPunk 's debut one year ago, made an impact on how the product from both the companies was put forward. It DID change the business. Say what you will about the current backstage in #AEW , but everyone can agree that @CMPunk's debut one year ago, made an impact on how the product from both the companies was put forward. It DID change the business.

Since returning from injury on the August 10 episode of Dynamite, Punk has quickly turned up the heat in his feud with interim world champion Jon Moxley. Their animosity will be settled in an AEW World Title unification match next Wednesday at Dynamite in Cleveland, Ohio.

What did you make of CM Punk's AEW debut? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A former WWE head writer names a probable opponent for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Debottam Saha