"The number one night of my career"- CM Punk comments on his AEW debut

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling at AEW Rampage: The First Dance was one of the greatest moments in wrestling history. For Punk himself, it was the best night of his career.

The former WWE Champion has been away from a pro-wrestling ring since 2014 after walking out of Vince McMahon's promotion due to a strained relationship with the company. The Straight Edge Superstar remained adamant that a return to the squared circle was doubtful, but Tony Khan and AEW managed to change his mind.

CM Punk has been a part of some historic moments in wrestling. Defeating John Cena at Money in the Bank in 2011, dropping the pipebomb promo, and wrestling The Undertaker at WrestleMania 29 are just some of the highlights of his career.

While speaking to WGN News, CM Punk was asked where the AEW debut ranked among all these top moments, to which the Second City Saint said the following:

"Right at the top. It's gotta be the number one night of my career, easily, hands down. I've not been able to process it yet. We're a week removed from it, I still haven't been able to digest it all fully," CM Punk said.

Tony Khan said it took a lot of convincing to get CM Punk to join AEW

As per the aforementioned, CM Punk wasn't too keen on a return to pro-wrestling, so it wasn't easy for Tony Khan to get him on board with AEW.

The AEW President claimed to have spent nearly a year and a half trying to convince CM Punk of his promotion's project and prospects. Once AEW established itself as a stable option over a start-up company, Punk had no issues joining the promotion.

"A few years ago, it just wasn't the right time and I think he wanted to see how this thing went. He wasn't ready to go back to wresting, especially not for a start-up company, and now we're long past the start-up phase." Khan continued, "It's been really successful, we signed a big TV extension and I think once we got the extension and it looked like we'll be in place for a while it made the company look a lot more like a stable option for CM Punk."

The Straight Edge Superstar will make his much-anticipated in-ring return at AEW All Out on 5th September. Punk will have his work cut at the pay-per-view as he will go up against former TNT Champion Darby Allin.

