CM Punk comments on comparisons to Michael Jordan

CM Punk debuted on AEW Rampage in a moment that will live long in wrestling folklore. The magnitude of Punk's return was compared to Michael Jordan's return to the NBA in 1995, and The Voice of the Voiceless had his say on the comparisons.

When Michael Jordan returned, it was through a two-word press release, "I'm Back." CM Punk's first statement after his debut was the same.

CM Punk, on Kap & J. Hook on ESPN Chicago, stated that a giant part of him doesn't feel the comparisons are warranted but won't ask anyone to stop "because it feels good."

“There’s a giant part of me that’s always going to be like ‘no. Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player of all time,'” CM Punk said. “They’ve got a statue of the guy outside the United Center. But the way I’ve been embraced and the reaction has been off the charts. If people want to put me in that conversation, I’ll let them. Because it feels good, I’m not going to lie."

Punk went on to say that he was back to win championships, just like Michael Jordan.

"I’m back, just like Michael Jordan came back, and just like he came back to win championships, I’m back to win championships. And that could mean in the ring, outside the ring, help this thing grow and just have a good time. Really, there’s so much positive steam off this, I want to keep it rolling,” CM Punk said.

CM Punk will make his first AEW Dynamite appearance this week

.@CMPunk makes his FIRST APPEARANCE on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY (8/25) LIVE on TNT from Milwaukee. What will Punk have to say after his long-anticipated return on #AEWRampage where he challenged @DarbyAllin for #AEWAllOut on Sept. 5 on Pay-Per-View? pic.twitter.com/FH4y3HCYwB — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 23, 2021

CM Punk was announced for AEW Dynamite this Wednesday. At The First Dance, CM Punk laid out a challenge to Darby Allin for All Out in September and it's likely we'll see further build-up towards the match that will also involve Sting in some capacity.

Sting and CM Punk coming face to face would be an incredible sight. What Darby Allin has to say about CM Punk's challenge is a mystery we should get some clarity on this Wednesday.

Catch Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Rick Ucchino's thoughts about Dr. Britt Baker right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande