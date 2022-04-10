"Expect a call" – WWE legend's son says he lodged a complaint about CM Punk with AEW HR

Son of WWE Hall of Famer and one-third of Gunn Club, Austin Gunn, recently tweeted his dismay at what CM Punk said about beating up his entire family.

The Second City Saint took to Twitter to tag a bunch of AEW stars such as Penta, FTR, Kyle O'Reilly, and many more, asking them to have a match with him on next week's edition of Dynamite.

Austin Gunn answered the call, asking Punk to find a tag team partner. Punk said he'll find not one but two partners and beat up the entirety of Gunn Club:

"I’ll find two partners and beat up your whole a** family."

Austin didn't take kindly to this and told Punk that he filed a complaint with the AEW HR department for a certain word used by Punk, and he expects an apology from The Best in the World:

"Do NOT mention a** around me or Colten Gunn. I sent this tweet to our HR department...so expect a call from them this week...we can either settle this in the ring...or by you filling out boat loads of paperwork/apology letter."

You can check out Austin Gunn's Tweet here.

CM Punk wants to challenge for the AEW World Championship

CM Punk was in action a few weeks ago on Dynamite, where he defeated The Aclaimed's Max Caster and cut a promo afterward.

Punk said now that his feud with MJF is over, he has his sights set on the AEW World title and doesn't care who he has to beat for the title, whether Hangman Page or Adam Cole.

It's been over seven years since CM Punk held a world championship. Punk's last reign as champion came in the WWE. Can the former WWE Champion topple whoever wins between Page and Cole on next week's AEW Rampage?

You can check out the results for last week's Rampage here.

