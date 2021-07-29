"Like when Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart went to WCW from WWE"- WWE Hall of Famer on CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joining AEW

AEW reportedly signing Daniel Bryan and CM Punk has been the talk of the town ever since the news emerged.

Fans have understandably been brimming with excitement and anticipation as to what the two modern era greats will bring to AEW. Lots of people have had their say on this major development. One of them is WWE Hall of Famer and AEW broadcaster Mark Henry. The World's Strongest Man was asked by TV Insider about his thoughts on the potential signing.

Mark Henry responded by calling the signings "groundbreaking" and comparing them to Bret Hart and Hulk Hogan joining WCW from WWE.

"I think it’s amazing if it happens. As a fan, I want to see it. But I don’t want to know. Don’t tell me. Let me find out like the fans, so I can react just like the fans. I’m not the gossipy type. I won’t walk around the locker room trying to get gossip. I don’t want that, but I do think either gentleman or both gentlemen would be groundbreakers. They would be able to do something in AEW like when Hulk Hogan and Bret Hart went to WCW from WWE. It would be a positive step. It’s not like we have to have that in AEW, but they would be welcomed additions," Mark Henry said.

What is in store for CM Punk and Daniel Bryan in AEW?

Assuming AEW has indeed signed CM Punk and Daniel Bryan, the possibilities are endless for what they can do in AEW, especially with a certain degree of creative control afforded to them.

It’s funny that one of my immediate dream matches for CM Punk in #AEW is Daniel Bryan. — Louis Dangoor (@TheLouisDangoor) July 22, 2021

The dream matches for both superstars have been fantasy booked over and over again. The mere thought of CM Punk and MJF clashing on the mic or Daniel Bryan and Kenny Omega putting on a 30-minute clinic is mouthwatering. Also, with Daniel Bryan wanting to work some matches in NJPW, the possibilities are seemingly unlimited.

AEW’s relationship with NJPW may have played a factor in Daniel Bryan signing with the company https://t.co/N0tjP50C9b pic.twitter.com/YZtJl16xBC — Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 22, 2021

There is no question that CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing for AEW would be one of the most historic events in professional wrestling history.

Edited by Prem Deshpande