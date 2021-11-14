Top AEW star dedicates Full Gear match to Eddie Guerrero

CM Punk will take on Eddie Kingston in one of the most emotional and anticipated clashes in recent AEW history at Full Gear. The match has been dubbed "15 years in the making." The match channels the two men's history from back when CM Punk was a top independent wrestler.

CM Punk has dedicated this match at AEW Full Gear to Eddie Guerrero.

"Tonight is for Eddie,"- CM Punk tweeted.

November 13, 2005 was a dark day. It marked the passing away of Eddie Guerrero. The same date in 2021 will be the final pay-per-view for AEW's calendar year.

The issues between the two started when the Mad King interrupted the Second City Saint's interview during AEW Rampage. The duo had a sensational promo exchange that added a lot of hype to their upcoming match.

CM Punk is a known fan of Eddie Guerrero and proceeded to dedicate his second ever AEW pay-per-view match to Latino Heat. CM Punk and Eddie Guerrero share a history inside the squared circle. The duo fought each other several times in IWA Mid-South and International Wrestling Cartel. Some of their matches also involved Rey Mysterio and AEW's Colt Cabana.

AEW's CM Punk recently shared a story about Eddie Guerrero

CM Punk recently shared a heartfelt story about Eddie Guerrero. This story was about one of the matches Eddie Guerrero refused to win as CM Punk was the champion.

“I show up to the building and I’m like ‘I’m so happy for you’. Promoter comes by and gives us times, and by the way Eddie is the Inter-Continental Champion. So, i’m not beating Eddie Guerrero. I think I was the IWC Champion at the time. Eddie says ‘no I can’t beat your champion’. Now I’m nervous, I gotta go, I figure it was like thirty minutes with Eddie. I just thought that was super selfless of him. Number one, to fulfil bookings. Not a lot of guys would do that. Number two, to say ‘I don’t gotta beat you. I’m not gonna be here next week, next month. You are’.” CM Punk said.

Eddie Guerrero is one of the most influential wrestlers of all time and his death will always be a tragic loss to the world of pro-wrestling. CM Punk and Eddie Kingston are set to tear the house down at AEW Full Gear and that will be the best possible tribute they can pay to the former WWE Champion.

