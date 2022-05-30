"Bull**" – Tony Khan hits back at WWE Hall of Famer's comments about CM Punk after AEW Double or Nothing

CM Punk is the new AEW World Champion but has faced many criticisms and skeptics leading up to the moment. During the recent AEW Double or Nothing Media Scrum, Tony Khan defended the new champion against claims made by WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff.

Punk and Bischoff recently had a viral Twitter back-and-forth, with both men taking shots at each other's careers. After the online battle, the Hall of Famer took to his podcast.

During the AEW Double or Nothing media scrum, Khan was asked about his thoughts on Bischoff's statement surrounding Punk:

"That’s f***ing bulls***… I can only attest to what happened here [in AEW] and public record. We do have financial data of pro-wrestling and I can tell you no wrestler has come in and made a bigger plus delta in the financial history of my company. [CM Punk] has done a four Pay-Per-View cycle by now, every one of them was a record." (from 06:22 onwards)

With Punk's reign only just beginning, there will likely be far more critics and skeptics to come, especially with the star being in his 40s.

Tony Khan claims CM Punk has been the biggest financial success for AEW

Tony Khan continued, shoveling mounds of praise on the new AEW World Champion in expletive-filled praise:

"He carried the Friday Night War! This guy [points to Punk] won it, he had another g****mn on Friday night! This f***ing guy? He f***ing did the Friday Night War, First Dance, he’s done a record Double or Nothing, the record All Out in his debut, he was a big part of a record Full Gear! He’s the biggest part of financial success in the history of this company!" (from 07:14 onwards)

Being the President of AEW, Tony Khan will know far more about his promotion than anyone on the outside. Regardless, CM Punk has Khan's deep admiration and support, which will likely only lead to bigger opportunities.

