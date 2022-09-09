"ALWAYS will be AEW's BIGGEST PROBLEM" - WWE veteran blasts top executive and defends CM Punk in light of backstage tussle

CM Punk has faced a lot of criticism online after his recent media scrum statements and the backstage brawl. However, former WWE veteran Vince Russo believes the star is in the right and blasted who he believes is responsible.

As more news continues to break surrounding the now infamous backstage brawl, fans are increasingly becoming more divided on the matter. Despite the details still being hazy, the only clear information currently is that CM Punk got into a real fight with three Executive Vice-Presidents in his own locker room.

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo recently took to Twitter to slam AEW Dynamite's ratings and blamed Tony Khan for the problems in the promotion.

"@AEW had 1.2 million fans tune in with interest in the weekend drama, and closed out at 880K. Doing the math-they lost 320K Viewers from Hour 1 to 2. And, @TonyKhan is Publicly GLOATING about the #? TK ALWAYS has been and ALWAYS will be AEW's BIGGEST PROBLEM-NOT @CMPunk," - Russo Tweeted.

An internal investigation is currently still ongoing, with recent rumors alleging that Punk's ongoing rival MJF is a key witness in the case.

Vince Russo also believes that Tony Khan should have taken action against the EVPs for their brawl with CM Punk

While CM Punk's statements have been under fire by many, far more have taken issue with Tony Khan's reaction during the media scrum. During Punk's fiery rant, Khan simply sat next to the veteran and even nodded in agreement to some of his claims.

In another Tweet, Russo directly slammed Tony Khan's actions after the media scrum and backstage tussle.

"So the EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENTS of a Company ATTACK an EMPLOYEE of their OWN COMPANY and they are just "Suspended" and Not FIRED?!!! Does it Go Down Like this at Hewlett-Packard?!!! @TonyKhan what's going to come first--the Marks Shaving their Neck Beards--or You HAVING A CLUE?!" - Russo Tweeted.

While fans don't always agree with Vince Russo, the former wrestling writer undoubtedly has a ton of experience in the industry and business in general. Despite this, will Tony Khan end up firing one of the EVPs or CM Punk himself?

