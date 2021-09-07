CM Punk deletes tweet after taking a Twitter poll 

CM Punk recently deleted a poll on Twitter after asking fans for their opinion on what he should wear to the ring.

Punk made his return to the squared circle at AEW All Out in a winning effort against Darby Allin. He could be seen wearing long tights and fans had mixed reactions to his attire on social media.

CM Punk later posted a poll on his official Twitter handle and asked fans to pick one from the choices that he had provided: long tights, trunks, or an Andre singlet. Soon after posting the poll, he deleted the same. Check out the results of the poll before Punk deleted it:

CM Punk's now-deleted Twitter poll

CM Punk did well in the ring last night

Punk's new attire aside, he did fine in his match against Allin considering the fact that he had been away from the squared circle for seven long years. He wrestled his final WWE match in early 2014 before quitting the promotion due to backstage issues.

CM Punk recently made his All Elite Wrestling debut to one of the loudest reactions in pro wrestling history. It was clear as day that his popularity hadn't waned one bit during his absence. Punk later opened up on why he chose to sign with AEW:

“There’s a dozen good reasons to come back, but if you really look at the landscape of things, when I left there was no AEW. A lot of people assumed that I probably would have went straight there. Watching them make a huge splash on the scene two years ago, and grow into this company with TNT firmly behind them … watching for two years and seeing how everything developed and realizing that this place is possibly all I ever wanted in professional wrestling, so really the question is why wouldn’t I go there now,” said Punk.

For the first time in 7 years, last night was clobberin' time! See @CMPunk's historic return to the ring against @DarbyAllin and so many more unforgettable moments from last night's #AEWAllOut PPV by ordering the replay: https://t.co/29mWMvL76S pic.twitter.com/gB7AlnJj7E — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 7, 2021

CM Punk deleting his Twitter poll after the majority of fans voted for 'trunks' is an indication that he is happy with his new attire and will continue wearing it during his matches in the near future.

What do you think of Punk's in-ring attire? Do you miss his old ring gear?

