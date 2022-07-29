CM Punk shares his secret behind wearing long tights in AEW

AEW star CM Punk has disclosed the reason behind opting for 'longbois' instead of his signature wrestling trunks.

CM Punk has been a prominent name when it comes to popular merchandise and ring gear. His iconic shirt, the one lightning-clad crossed fists, was extremely popular despite his 7 years away from wrestling.

Punk sported star-embedded colored trunks with matching boots during his WWE days. The signature ring-attire befitted his 'cult of personality' character as die-hard fans adored the clean-cut pro-wrestler look.

However, the Second City Saint opted for long tights aka 'longbois' in AEW, ditching his trademark shorts. Fans have often wondered why Punk made this ring-attire change.

In a recent interview with Ringside Collectibles at San Diego Comic-Con, Punk disclosed the secret on a light-hearted note:

"That’s basically just so I don’t have to shave my legs. The secret’s out. " (H/T: WrestleZone)

CM Punk wore his iconic Royal Rumble gear on Dynamite this year

'The Best in the World' has made welcome changes to his ring gear on numerous occasions. Several changes took the fand sown the memory lane.

The AEW World Champion rolled back the years on Dynamite in February by wearing a familiar set of ring attire. Upon being challenged by MJF, Punk teamed up with Jon Moxley to take on FTR.

As Punk walked out for the bout, fans made an interesting observation. The Second City Saint rocked a famous set of red trunks, making fans reminisce about his infamous Royal Rumble 2010 performance.

CM Punk secured five eliminations and delivered one of his infamous sermons as the Straight Edge Society leader.

Aalekh Shrivastava @aalekh_says CM Punk with Royal Rumble 2010 gear on AEW Dynamite in 2022 CM Punk with Royal Rumble 2010 gear on AEW Dynamite in 2022 https://t.co/IyFlAOOR99

Punk is out of action after suffering an injury at Rampage just 5 days after winning the AEW World title. It will be interesting to see if the he returns ahead of the ''All Out'' event in September, which is set to take place in Chicago.

What do you think of Punk's ring attire in All Elite Wrestling? Sound off in the comments below.

We asked once of Vince McMahon's former employees if he will beat the charges

LIVE POLL Q. Will CM Punk defeat Jon Moxley in the title unification match upon his return? Yes No 4 votes so far