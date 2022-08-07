"Can go either way" - CM Punk dissects AEW being a potential threat to WWE

CM Punk recently opened up about the competition between AEW and his former employer WWE.

While The Second City Saint has been out of action recently, he has had the privilege of working as a top star for both the competing promotions. After taking a hiatus from pro wrestling in 2014, Punk joined the All Elite Wrestling upon his return in 2021.

The reigning AEW World Champion recently appeared on The Hashtag Show alongside Jade Cargill. When questioned about the stiff competition between the two companies, Punk stated that although AEW is viable, it may not be a 'viable threat' to WWE.

“It depends on your perspective. It depends on how grumpy I am that day. You can go either way. You can say that, ‘Oh man, wrestling’s dying.’ Or you can say ‘Well look at it, it’s thriving.'” For the first time there’s a second company that’s viable and I’m not gonna say it’s a viable threat.” (H/T: SEScoops)

The Second City Saint further explained that the competition had helped the pro-wrestling scene as a whole.

“It’s just a viable, healthy company. A second place where men and women can get paid to wrestle in ring on television. I know there’s people that think dynamite is the greatest thing in the world. There’s people that think dynamite isn’t good. People that think it’s somewhere in the middle, it could be better. But because we’re having that conversation, I supposed pro wrestling is thriving.” (H/T: SEScoops)

Since his debut last year, CM Punk has had a stellar run in AEW. He has featured in stellar feuds against the likes of MJF, Eddie Kingston, and Hangman Page in recent times. Moreover, he captured the promotion's world championship at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in 2022

Potential update on former WWE Champion CM Punk's in-ring return

A photo of CM Punk has been making the rounds on social media, suggesting that the star may be close to an in-ring return.

The Second City Saint recently appeared at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, C2E2. Although he was wearing a protective boot over his injured foot, fans were quick to note that there were times when Punk was doing fine without it.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB looks like CM Punk was out without his Boot on his foot today looks like CM Punk was out without his Boot on his foot today 👀👀👀👀 https://t.co/8mGSj3RQIJ

Currently, there is no confirmed timeline slated for CM Punk's comeback. Fans can only hope that the former WWE Champion makes a speedy recovery and gets back into the squared circle soon.

Do you think WWE can maintain its mainstream dominance despite AEW's rising popularity? Sound off in the comments below.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far