CM Punk potentially on the brink of AEW return, big update after recent appearance

AEW World Champion CM Punk could be returning to the Squared circle soon after his recent appearance in Chicago.

The Second City Saint defeated Hangman Adam Page for the AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing pay-per-view. While the feud between the two stars was short, it garnered a lot of acclaim for the buildup and heat it built.

However, CM Punk encountered a setback shortly after winning his first world title in over a decade, adding his name to the injury list after suffering a foot injury.

The former WWE Superstar made a heartfelt announcement shortly afterwards, where he stated that he was not going to relinquish his title.

Ever since his announcement on Rampage, the top star has been out of action. The injury has also stopped him from taking part in the acclaimed Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

However, The Straight Edge Superstar recently appeared at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo, C2E2. Although he sported a protective boot sparingly during the appearance, fans noted that Punk seemed well on his way to a complete recovery.

While no timeline has been confirmed for his return yet, fans can seemingly expect the AEW World Champion to be back in the squared circle soon.

CM Punk was recently reported to be unlikely to return soon

A contradictory report also emerged recently, which claimed that the Second City Saint may not be returning to the ring anytime soon.

According to Dave Meltzer, CM Punk reportedly "was hurting pretty bad" as of two weeks ago. However, the veteran journalist also speculated that Punk could be back in time for the Full Gear pay-per-view later this year.

As of now, it is still up for discussion when the AEW World Champion will fully recover from his foot injury. It remains to be seen how his expected encounter with Jon Moxley will turn out.

Interestingly, AEW has advertised CM Punk on their official All Out poster.

