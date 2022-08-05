Potential scary update on CM Punk's AEW return ahead of All Out pay-per-view

AEW World Champion CM Punk is unlikely to make it to the upcoming All Out pay-per-view, according to reports from Wrestling Observer Radio.

The Straight Edge Superstar experienced a bittersweet moment after dethroning Hangman Page for the coveted prize at Double or Nothing earlier this year.

His ensuing title reign hit a bump in the road as he injured his foot during a trios match on the June 1 episode of AEW Dynamite.

In the wake of his untimely injury, Punk cut a heartfelt promo on Rampage where he surprisingly didn't relinquish his title, which was Tony Khan's decision.

But in his absence, the company did crown their Interim AEW World Champion. At AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, Jon Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi in the show's main event to become the champion.

Mr. Khan has elucidated that they're looking to unify the titles in a traditional 'champion vs. champion' match whenever CM Punk returns from injury.

With All Out right around the corner, fans are expecting to see a dream clash between Punk and Mox.

On that note, Dave Meltzer reported that CM Punk "was hurting pretty bad" as of two weeks ago. However, the wrestling journalist believes that the Chicago native could be back in time for the Full Gear pay-per-view in November this year.

Wrestling Banana 🍌 @WrestleBanana CM Punk vs Jon Moxley at All Out 2022. That’s the vision. CM Punk vs Jon Moxley at All Out 2022. That’s the vision. https://t.co/tf32v8kST0

The 43-year-old recently revealed that he's learning to "walk again" following his successful foot surgery.

Interestingly, the company has advertised The Best in the World on their official All Out poster.

Will he make a cameo appearance on the show? Only time will tell.

Is Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk match in jeopardy?

Jon Moxley has an uphill task on the upcoming AEW Dynamite: Quake by the Lake special edition.

He'll put his Interim World Championship on the line against his biggest adversary in Chris Jericho.

The bout has been two years in the making since The Purveyor of Violence dethroned The Wizard at Revolution pay-per-view in 2020.

Denise 'Hollywood Superstar' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho for the AEW Interim World Championship set for Quake at the Lake on August 10th. Jon Moxley vs Chris Jericho for the AEW Interim World Championship set for Quake at the Lake on August 10th. https://t.co/EmjXv1uIFw

Should Jericho defeat Mox for the title, he'll likely face Punk to determine the undisputed world champion down the road.

Do you want to see CM Punk return at All Out this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

A current star just challenged Seth Rollins. More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Who do you want to see CM Punk face when he returns from injury? Jon Moxley Chris Jericho 8 votes so far