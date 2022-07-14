AEW accidently spoils All Out PPV main event, Former WWE Champion set to return and face Jon Moxley?

CM Punk's return to AEW may have been spoiled already by an unlikely source.

The reigning AEW World Champion has been out of action for a while now. After winning the title from Hangman Adam Page at Double or Nothing pay-per-view, he suffered an unfortunate foot injury that left him unable to compete.

Since then, The Best in the World has been sidelined as he recovers. Meanwhile, Jon Moxley became the Interim World Champion after defeating Hiroshi Tanahashi at the Forbidden Door ppv.

With the All Out pay-per-view announced for September 4th this year, a new graphic has already been posted. Surprisingly, Punk also features among the belt holders in the picture, which may point to his return in the upcoming event.

You can check out the graphic below:

Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee's title win in this week's Dynamite was also spoiled by the graphic moments before the match airing. Whatever the case may be, fans will have to stay tuned to see whether Moxley and Punk face off at All Out later on.

Wrestling veteran Konnan recently spoke about the possibility of AEW Champion CM Punk returning to WWE

Konnan believes there is a chance that the Second City Saint may return to WWE in the distant future.

Talking about CM Punk on his Keepin It 100 podcast, the wrestling veteran believed that Stephanie McMahon could persuade the reigning AEW World Champion to return to WWE.

"Things could change, you know? Stephanie could take over, and she could say I don't give a s*** about the heat you had before, I will push you. She might offer him a lot of money, and he might leave, but I don't see him leaving anytime soon. He's in a great position in AEW," Konnan said. (01:30)

Given CM Punk's favorable position in Tony Khan's promotion, it seems unlikely that the star will leave the All Elite Wrestling. However, anything is possible in the pro-wrestling business, so only time will tell what Punk will do in the future.

