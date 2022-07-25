"F***ing frustrating" - AEW World Champion CM Punk provides an update on injury recovery

Former WWE Superstar and current AEW World Champion CM Punk has provided an update on the injury that has kept him away from wrestling in recent months.

On the June 3rd edition of AEW Rampage, Punk announced that he was suffering from an injury that would require surgery. He also mentioned that he would take a break due to the same but did not pick a probable return date.

The 43-year-old did not relinquish his world championship, but AEW declared that an interim champion would be crowned in his absence.

During a recent interview with Skewed and Reviewed Gareth Von Kallenbach at the San Diego Comic-Con, he highlighted that he has not completely healed.

Punk said that the injury is making him learn to walk again. However, the champ was hopeful that he would recover and see everybody soon.

"I just don't wear the boot, but that's mostly because I want people to recognize that I don't want them near my foot. I'm working hard to come back; It's just, it's a s***ty injury you know, not being able to walk and like my entire calf on that side kind of shut down so learning how to walk again is f***ing frustrating, but I'm better than I was yesterday, I'll be better tomorrow, and hopefully I'll see everybody soon," said Punk. (H/T - Fightful)

AEW founder Tony Khan comments on CM Punk's recovery

Tony Khan addressed the media after a successful ROH: Death Before Dishonor event and discussed various topics.

When asked about the AEW World Champion, he mentioned that Punk's recovery has been going well, and there could be a huge title unification match when the latter returns.

"I know he’s doing well in his recovery. He’s not behind in his recovery. I wouldn’t want to step on anything but I haven’t spoken to him since he did the [San Diego Comic-Con] panel. But he’s on track and we look forward to a great unification match when he’s back, whoever the Interim Champion is," Khan said.

Jon Moxley is the current AEW Interim World Champion. As Tony Khan mentioned, if he stays put as the titleholder when CM Punk returns, we could have a fascinating contest on the cards.

