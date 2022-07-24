"Can't promise" - Tony Khan provides a major update on former WWE Superstar's AEW return ahead of All Out

Tony Khan has let out an update on CM Punk's AEW return ahead of the ''All Out'' pay-per-view. The AEW President also provided insight into the AEW World Champion's recovery from injury.

CM Punk dethroned Hangman Page to clinch the AEW World title at the Double or Nothing event on May 29th. Five days later, the Second City Saint announced that he had suffered an injury that would require surgery. Tony Khan confided faith in Punk, not letting him relinquish the world title.

The former UFC fighter then embarked on a path to recovery. In his absence, Jon Moxley won the Interim AEW World Championship at the Forbidden Door event in June.

Speaking at the media scrum following ROH: Death before Dishonor pay-per-view, Tony Khan mentioned that Punk's recovery has been going well:

"I know he’s doing well in his recovery. He’s not behind in his recovery. I wouldn’t want to step on anything but I haven’t spoken to him since he did the (San Diego Comic-Con) panel. But he’s on track and we look forward to a great unification match when he’s back, whoever the Interim Champion is," said Mr. Khan (H/T: WrestleZone)

The AEW boss further spoke about CM Punk's potential return ahead of the ''All Out'' event scheduled for September:

"I can’t rule it (return) out but I also can’t promise. I don’t want to say anything when it comes to somebody’s recovery from a real serious injury. He’s really battling hard to get back as soon as he possibly can,” he added.

Tony Khan recently praised CM Punk's illustrious career

The day of July 17, 2022, marked a day of massive significance in CM Punk's wrestling career. The Chicago native defeated John Cena at the 2011 Money In The Bank 11 years ago on the same date. Fans and veterans reminisced about the historic match as one of the biggest moments in wrestling history.

Tony Khan took to Twitter to voice his admiration for the former WWE Champion. He mentioned that the latter hasn't lost a step in the last 11 years:

Tony Khan



He's every bit as good today & he's the

Check out

The First Dance,

All Out 2021,

Full Gear 2021,

Revolution 2022, +

Double or Nothing 2022

to see why & how CM Punk proved he's still Best in the World

Upon his return, Punk will take on Jon Moxley in an AEW World Championship unification match, provided Moxley holds on to the interim title.

The ''All Out'' pay-per-view will take place on Sept. 4 in CM Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois. It will be interesting to see if the fan-favorite wrestler returns.

Would you like to see Punk collide with Moxley for the title unification? Sound off in the comments below!

