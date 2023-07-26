CM Punk drops hint at interesting name possibly debuting on AEW Collision; he recently snubbed WWE

AEW star CM Punk is the face of the Saturday show Collision, and he has taken to Instagram to give his seal of approval to the star that recently snubbed WWE and re-signed with the company. The man in question is none other than Rush.

Punk reacted to a video originally posted by Rush where he is seen signing his new AEW contract and hugging Tony Khan, and saying thank you. The Second City Saint shared that video and wrote the word ‘Collider.’

Rush, also known as William Arturo Munoz Gonzalez, was attracting interest from WWE, where he was wanted by Triple H, but it seems that Tony Khan did all he could to keep one of his young stars in the company.

Now with CM Punk also appearing to endorse Rush to make his way to AEW Collision, it will be interesting to see what is next in store for the Luchador.

CM Punk needs to turn heel soon

Ever since losing the final of the Owen Hart Memorial Tournament, CM Punk has been acting differently, and things only got stranger at last week’s AEW Collision, where the former WWE Champion appeared to take a dig at the local fans despite being a ‘face.’

Punk came face to face with Ricky Starks, who was being interviewed with Tony Schiavone, and stated that he was proud of him. He then turned his attention to the crowd and said:

“I cannot stand here as an honest man and say that I’ve never cheated at anything in my life. And I certainly can't stand here in New Jersey amongst all these people and pretend like they havent cheated at anything in their life. Its ok. Listen, maybe if the New Jersey Devils had the wherewithal that Ricky Starks did, they would have made it out of the first round.” [4:55 - 5:23]

Punk was referencing the NHL team New Jersey Devils, who were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the 2023 NHL Playoffs.

With fans getting tired of seeing CM Punk be the babyface, it should come as no surprise if Tony Khan bites the bullet and makes Punk the heel in a rivalry against Ricky Starks. That move can potentially garner a lot of interest from the fans and, if done right, can propel Ricky Starks to main-event status.

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here