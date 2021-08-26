CM Punk drops another major hint at Daniel Bryan signing with AEW

CM Punk made his first appearance on AEW Dynamite on Wednesday and got the wrestling fraternity buzzing with a huge Daniel Bryan hint. After the show ended, CM Punk posted a story which contained a picture of himself and Daniel Bryan shaking hands many years back.

CM Punk's Instagram Story

News of CM Punk and Daniel Bryan signing with AEW broke simultaneously a number of weeks ago. Since then, the teases had all but confirmed CM Punk's arrival at AEW Rampage: The First Dance.

Bryan's potential signing was brought back to the forefront on AEW Dynamite this week when Tony Schiavone interviewed the Straight Edge superstar. The crowd broke into loud 'YES' chants and CM Punk coyly said:

"That's someone else's schtick and you might need to be a bit more patient for that," said Punk

As if this statement wasn't enough, Punk proceeded to post a picture on his Instagram to send AEW fans into a frenzy.

Daniel Bryan and CM Punk have great history before AEW

.@CMPunk posted a picture of him and Daniel Bryan on his IG 👀 pic.twitter.com/LdlMAynqCf — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) August 26, 2021

Daniel Bryan and CM Punk had a series of stellar matches in WWE back in 2012. The two in-ring wizards were embroiled in a feud with CM Punk's wife, AJ Lee, becoming a centerpiece.

Nothing could take away from the in-ring action, however, as they stole the show at WWE Over the Limit and WWE Money in the Bank. They wrestled to a draw on Smackdown in what is one of the best matches in Smackdown history.

CM Punk defeated the American Dragon in both title matches but lost in a non-title match on RAW. Their no-disqualifications match at Money in the Bank was arguably the match of the year as the Second City Saint retained his WWE Championship en route to a historic 434-day reign.

With CM Punk in AEW already, Daniel Bryan joining would give fans a chance to watch this classic once again in AEW. The mere thought of a feud between the two all-time greats seemed impossible not too long back, but it could happen once again and AEW fans cannot wait.

What do you make of CM Punk's coy tease of Daniel Bryan on this week's AEW Dynamite? Would you like to see these two in-ring technicians go at it one more time? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Edited by Arjun