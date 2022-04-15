"I got so much respect for CM Punk" - WWE Hall of Famer reveals the moment he started to respect the AEW star

Jake "The Snake" Roberts recently showered praise on CM Punk, recalling the time that the Straight Edge Superstar earned his respect.

The two came face-to-face years ago, while both AEW stars were still with WWE. Roberts made an appearance at the 2014 “Old School” Monday Night RAW episode. The 66-year-old star had a segment with his snake, and was impressed with how Punk sold the angle.

During the most recent DDP Snake Pit podcast episode, the legend detailed how it felt to return to the WWE after nine years at the time. Roberts also jokingly called out Jon Moxley, who laughed when a python was put on top of him.

"I hadn’t breathed like that in years, man. It’s that magical moment when you go out in front of those fans and they hit you with all that love. I got the yellow Cobra and I go out there – the Python. I wind up putting the snake on Ambrose, and CM Punk, ‘oh my god, the snake sh*t on you.’ Ambrose starts laughing whilst laying there. Thanks for killing my gimmick, kid," Roberts said.

Jake then thanked the Straight Edge star for helping him enjoy the night, and said that was the moment he gained respect for the star.

“I got so much respect for CM Punk that night, who wasn’t one of my guys who I thought I’d like because he went over to the ropes and sat down and gave me the whole ring. If he’d been standing, he’d have been drawn part of that. But he gave me the whole ring and let me enjoy that super, fantastic moment, because brother, it’d been a long time.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Bret Hart recently thanked CM Punk and Dax Harwood for their constant homage to him

During his appearance on the DropKick podcast at WrestleCon, The Hitman, Bret Hart, commented on the two AEW stars' references to him.

"I appreciate them. It means a lot to me for them to be big fans of mine. I try to cheer them on as much as possible. I wish I could see them more often and be more of an input to helping them with their careers. I just want them to know I’ll always be in their corner cheering them on," Hart said. (H/T: Sportskeeda)

The match between Dax Harwood and CM Punk was very well received by fans and showcased the talent they possess. Both stars have now set their sights on championships in AEW, and the next time they clash, gold could be involved.

