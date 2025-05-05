CM Punk erased from AEW history

WWE Superstar CM Punk has seemingly been erased from AEW history, with regard to a recent promo. The Second City Saint's contract with the promotion was terminated nearly two years ago.
Back in 2021, CM Punk made his return to wrestling after more than seven years, but not in WWE. He arrived in AEW in a historic moment and went on to have a decent run, helping the company reach new heights. However, things didn't work out between Punk and the company, as his contract terminated following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023.
The Second City Saint later made his earth-shattering return to WWE and is currently one of the biggest stars of the company. Meanwhile, it seems All Elite Wrestling is ready to move on from Punk.
In an exclusive backstage promo, while addressing Dani Garcia, FTR referenced their former ally, Punk, as "the man we're not allowed to say anymore" at around the 1:11 mark in the following clip:
Top WWE star punished? More details HERE
"For five years, FTR has put everybody and everything above FTR. Whether it was the company, whether it was Adam Copeland, whether it was the man we are not allowed to say anymore, whether it was you, Dani Garcia, we put everybody above us."
Dax stating that they are not allowed to say Punk's name anymore means that AEW is slowly erasing the Best in the World from their history.
CM Punk on his next goal after main eventing WrestleMania
CM Punk finally achieved his dream of main eventing WrestleMania this year. He had a Triple Threat showdown with Roman Reigns and CM Punk in the main event of Night 1. Meanwhile, The Second City Saint also addressed the fans who are moving the goal posts, saying Night 2 is the actual main event.
Speaking on his recent Instagram live, Punk admitted that he has to main event Night 2 to answer to the people who keep moving the goal posts.
“Sure, I do. Gotta hit night two for all those people that move the goal posts," Punk said.
Hereafter, only time will tell whether the Best in the World will main event Night 2 of WrestleMania next year.