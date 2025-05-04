CM Punk shares new WWE goal after smashing WrestleMania main event

CM Punk shared his new WWE goal after competing in the main event of WrestleMania 41. The Second City Saint competed in a Triple Threat match against Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night One of The Show of Shows.

The 46-year-old recently went live on Instagram to interact with his fans and revealed his new goal at the company following WrestleMania 41. He noted that he has to be in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania next year and suggested that fans were moving the goalposts.

Punk had never competed in a main event at The Showcase of The Immortals before WrestleMania 41.

“Sure, I do. Gotta hit night two for all those people that move the goalposts," he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Paul Heyman betrayed Punk and Roman Reigns on The Grandest Stage of Them All and helped Seth Rollins emerge victorious in the Triple Threat match. Bron Breakker has since aligned with Heyman and Rollins on WWE RAW.

Bill Apter suggests an interesting WWE rivalry for CM Punk

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently pitched an interesting rivalry for CM Punk.

Cody Rhodes lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 41 after Travis Scott got involved in the match. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter suggested that Punk could have a rivalry with The American Nightmare in the weeks ahead.

"I want Cody to come back and say, years ago, when I was elsewhere, there was someone in that company that people wanted to see me wrestle with. And it's about time that match happened now. CM Punk, I am calling you out. That's what I want to see. I wanna see Cody and Punk, and I think the fans who watched AEW, and that was peak AEW feeling time, you know what I mean?" [From 12:35 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for Punk when he returns to WWE television.

