Paul Heyman orchestrated the 'betrayal of the century' at WrestleMania 41. The Wiseman turned against both Roman Reigns and CM Punk to help Seth Rollins in the main event of The Show of Shows this past Saturday.

During a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, host Mac Davis asked WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long if Paul Heyman's heel turn at WrestleMania surprised him.

"No, because that's what Paul Heyman does. He's a genius at that kind of stuff. Okay, so that didn't surprise me at all. Paul can sell you a water fountain, I'm telling you," Long said. [From 14:39 onwards]

Heyman had another trick up his sleeve this past Monday on RAW. The former Bloodline member came extremely close to getting taken out by Roman Reigns before Bron Breakker arrived to make the save. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion took out both Reigns and Punk with a spear to reveal himself as the newest member of the supposed 'Dangerous Alliance.'

Seth Rollins commented on his newfound alliance with The Wiseman after The Visionary bested Reigns and Punk in their nail-biting Triple-Threat WrestleMania 41 main event. Fans can check out his comment here.

