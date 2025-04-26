Seth Rollins officially breaks silence on becoming a Paul Heyman guy at WWE WrestleMania

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins has now finally broken his silence on becoming a Paul Heyman guy for the first time in his career. This alliance was formed at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

On Night One of The Showcase of The Immortals, The Wiseman backstabbed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns. Heyman allied with The Visionary, helping him secure a massive victory over his opponents in a Triple Threat Match.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins explained that joining forces with the WWE Hall of Famer became necessary due to the fractured relationships of The Second City Saint and The Tribal Chief with Heyman. The Architect reasoned that both CM Punk and Roman Reigns were using or had abandoned Heyman in ways that created vulnerabilities.

"I mean, it made perfect sense to me, and it was a partnership waiting to happen, because CM Punk's supposedly this guy's [Paul Heyman] friend, but he's leveraging his friendship to get a favor to get what he wants, which is this main event of WrestleMania and to have him in his corner, and then Roman Reigns supposedly, they're thick as thieves," Rollins said.

The former World Heavyweight Champion added:

"But Roman Reigns left Paul Heyman to get destroyed by his family and never apologized for two seconds. So, I go, if Roman takes The Wiseman, then Punk's going to eat him alive, and if Punk takes The Wiseman, Roman's going to go after Paul Heyman. I was really the only solution, and I told Paul Heyman as such, and here we are." [From 11:33 - 12:12]

You can watch the full interview below:

Former WWE champion joined Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman on RAW

Bron Breakker put the WWE Intercontinental Title on the line against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 41. In the end, Dirty Dom defeated his opponents in a Fatal Four-Way Match to become the new IC Champion.

The RAW after WrestleMania on April 21, 2025, saw The Unpredictable Badass come out of nowhere and Spear Roman Reigns when the OTC was lining up to take out The Wiseman. Breakker also Speared CM Punk and aligned himself with Seth Rollins and Paul Heyman.

It will be interesting to see what the dangerous trio of Rollins, Breakker, and Heyman brings to the table.

