  • Cody Rhodes has an easy feud with CM Punk waiting for him in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes has an easy feud with CM Punk waiting for him in WWE, thinks veteran (Exclusive)

By Shubhajit Deb
Modified Apr 30, 2025 06:44 GMT
What is next for Cody Rhodes?
What is next for Cody Rhodes? (via WWE.com)

With Cody Rhodes losing at WWE WrestleMania 41, many are wondering what’s next for him. According to veteran journalist Bill Apter, there’s a simple way to pit him against CM Punk.

Cody Rhodes and CM Punk were both in AEW at the same time, but they were never involved in a storyline together. Cody's exit from the Jacksonville-based promotion in 2022 obviously killed any chances of them facing each other until both stars ended up in WWE.

Speaking on UnSKripted, Bill Apter suggested a storyline that could see The Second City Saint and The American Nightmare going toe-to-toe. He mentioned that their time in AEW could also be indirectly referenced, driving the plot forward:

also-read-trending Trending
"I want Cody to come back and say, years ago, when I was elsewhere, there was someone in that company that people wanted to see me wrestle with. And it's about time that match happened now. CM Punk, I am calling you out. That's what I want to see. I wanna see Cody and CM Punk, and I think the fans who watched AEW, and that was peak AEW feeling time, you know what I mean?" [12:35 onwards]
Watch the full video below:

youtube-cover
Only time will tell whether the two WWE veterans will meet in the ring sometime soon.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

Edited by Neda Ali
