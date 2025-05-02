  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Roman Reigns
  • Major update on CM Punk and Roman Reigns' future after brutal beatdown on WWE RAW - Reports

Major update on CM Punk and Roman Reigns' future after brutal beatdown on WWE RAW - Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified May 02, 2025 13:15 GMT
Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WWE Survivor Series 2024! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Roman Reigns and CM Punk at WWE Survivor Series 2024! [Image credit: WWE.com]

CM Punk and Roman Reigns haven't seen eye to eye for a while in WWE, and there's a chance they might in the coming months. According to a new report, there are plans for Punk and Reigns to potentially team up in the coming months.

Ad

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman's new alliance took out CM Punk and Roman Reigns, as Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker outsmarted the duo and made a statement in the show's main event. Reigns and Punk were down, but they will return to get revenge in the coming months.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker's new partnership could lead to a match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The report stated that the match is saved to take place on a bigger stage like Money in the Bank or SummerSlam instead of WWE Backlash 2025, which takes place in May.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

It'll be interesting to see when the management resumes the feud after The Original Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint return to WWE.

CM Punk is advertised for WWE Money in the Bank 2025; Roman Reigns isn't

Last year, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion with Paul Heyman and agreed to help The OG Bloodline in exchange for a favor. Later, it evolved into a lengthy storyline and became a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 with Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, Heyman shocked the world by picking Rollins over the two names.

Ad

After the event, Punk and Rollins explained their actions and took out CM Punk and Roman Reigns with the help of Bron Breakker. On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, the terrifying trio made another statement when Rollins and Breakker attacked Sami Zayn to end the show.

Later, WWE unveiled the official poster for Money in the Bank, which included several stars, including CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, Roman Reigns was not in the promotional material, and there's a chance he might reportedly be at the event.

Ad

It'll be interesting to see when Reigns and Punk join forces against Paul Heyman's alliance.

About the author
Aakaansh Sukale

Aakaansh Sukale

Twitter icon

Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.

With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.

He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications