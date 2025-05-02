Major update on CM Punk and Roman Reigns' future after brutal beatdown on WWE RAW - Reports

CM Punk and Roman Reigns haven't seen eye to eye for a while in WWE, and there's a chance they might in the coming months. According to a new report, there are plans for Punk and Reigns to potentially team up in the coming months.

Ad

On the RAW after WrestleMania 41, Paul Heyman's new alliance took out CM Punk and Roman Reigns, as Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker outsmarted the duo and made a statement in the show's main event. Reigns and Punk were down, but they will return to get revenge in the coming months.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker's new partnership could lead to a match against Roman Reigns and CM Punk. The report stated that the match is saved to take place on a bigger stage like Money in the Bank or SummerSlam instead of WWE Backlash 2025, which takes place in May.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

It'll be interesting to see when the management resumes the feud after The Original Tribal Chief and The Second City Saint return to WWE.

CM Punk is advertised for WWE Money in the Bank 2025; Roman Reigns isn't

Last year, CM Punk returned to the Stamford-based promotion with Paul Heyman and agreed to help The OG Bloodline in exchange for a favor. Later, it evolved into a lengthy storyline and became a Triple Threat match at WrestleMania 41 with Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, Heyman shocked the world by picking Rollins over the two names.

Ad

After the event, Punk and Rollins explained their actions and took out CM Punk and Roman Reigns with the help of Bron Breakker. On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, the terrifying trio made another statement when Rollins and Breakker attacked Sami Zayn to end the show.

Later, WWE unveiled the official poster for Money in the Bank, which included several stars, including CM Punk and Seth Rollins. Unfortunately, Roman Reigns was not in the promotional material, and there's a chance he might reportedly be at the event.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It'll be interesting to see when Reigns and Punk join forces against Paul Heyman's alliance.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More