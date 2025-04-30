Roman Reigns' next PLE appearance disclosed (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns is expected to be out of action, as he usually is during the post-WrestleMania season. However, details about his next potential Premium Live Event appearance have been disclosed.

On the latest episode of WrestleVotes Q&A, host Joe Lowry asked Joey Votes (of WrestleVotes) about Roman Reigns and when he is expected to make his return to WWE.

While stating that Reigns won't be on the Backlash 2025 card, he is expected to appear at Money in the Bank 2025 on June 7.

"I'd be surprised if he's on the Backlash card. Money in the Bank is possible, but I'm not counting on him next weekend being at St. Louis, no." (24:14-24:20)

You can watch the full video below:

When could Roman Reigns return to WWE television?

If Roman Reigns could return by Money in the Bank 2025, it means that there isn't a very long time to go until his next appearance on RAW or SmackDown.

Joey Votes told Joe Lowry that since Reigns is expected to work the show on June 7, early June could be an estimated time around when fans can expect the OTC back.

"We have Money in the Bank on June 7th. He's probably a part of that show. There's Saturday Night's Main Event coming in May. He hasn't been on the first two. I don't know if he'll be on this one. I expect him to be a part of that Money in the Bank field, not in the match, but as part of the show. So around early June, maybe." (24:34-24:57)

It will be interesting to see whether he returns to RAW or SmackDown. While he's technically a SmackDown star and has been for a good part of the last six years, he could easily appear on RAW to feud with Seth Rollins.

This is ultimately speculation at this point, but considering how things left off at WrestleMania 41, it's hard to imagine him pursuing anyone other than Seth Rollins or CM Punk at this point. It leaves the door open to a few very interesting feuds, as well as a possible dream match against Bron Breakker.

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to embed the episode of WrestleVotes Q&A.

