CM Punk to issue an explosive response after getting fired by AEW - Reports

After his exit from WWE in 2015 on a sour note, fans of CM Punk kept salivating for his return to professional wrestling, but it sounded like a distant dream. However, the tables were turned with the start of a new promotion, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which established itself as the strongest competitor to the Stamford-based wrestling giant since WCW.

Punk made his AEW debut in August 2021, and it was a dream come true for long-term wrestling fans. Within one year, CM Punk won the AEW World Championship and seemed destined for greatness. But, two years after his debut in the Jacksonville-based promotion, on September 2, 2023, CM Punk got fired.

As per the statement released by AEW, the immediate reason for his firing was a backstage altercation with the company's up-and-coming star, Jack Perry, which led to a physical brawl and endangered the talent and people working behind the scenes. While some may believe this is the end of the Second City Saint, a report says otherwise.

As reported by Sports Illustrated, the dust has not settled for Phil Brooks as CM Punk, and the 44-year-old is expected to come up with a strong and explosive response. The report also stated disappointment in the way the promising relationship between Punk and Tony Khan's company ended.

This is by no means the end of Phil Brooks as CM Punk. Sources close to both sides expect a response from Punk, which holds the potential to be explosive. It is disappointing that, after so much promise just two years ago, the relationship ends in such a disjointed manner. ( H/t Sports Illustrated )

In his long career as a professional wrestler, Punk has never been the one to keep his opinion to himself. Therefore, a strong response to his firing is the least we can expect from the Voice of the Voiceless.

New worrying details on CM Punk's altercation with Tony Khan

As per the reports about the backstage incident at All In, it was said that Punk lunged in Tony Khan’s direction and was stopped by people getting in the way. He was yelling 'I Quit' at the time.

As reported by Dave Meltzer and Brian Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Radio, lunging was merely a toned-down version, and in reality, there was more than lunging.

“It was probably stronger than that....lunging was, again, far too kind. If you saw the actual wording of what was said, lunging was like I was toning it down. It was more than lunging.” Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Wrestling News]

It was also reported that the incident took place in the stage area and the monitors fell on Tony Khan as Punk Moved towards him.

