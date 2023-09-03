New worrying details on CM Punk's altercation with Tony Khan, fired AEW star did not just lunge at the boss - Reports

During AEW All In, which emanated from Wembley Stadium London, a backstage altercation broke out between CM Punk and Jack Perry. It was reported that things got physical. Due to the incident, AEW is currently busy dealing with the negative publicity that the company got, instead of celebrating the success of All In. They recently fired CM Punk.

Expand Tweet

As more reports came out about the altercation, it was said that The Second City Saint lunged in Tony Khan’s direction, yelling 'I Quit' and was stopped by the people who got in the way.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Brian Alvarez recently talked about the lunging incident during the backstage altercation. Meltzer said that lunging was a toned-down version of what actually transpired.

“It was probably stronger than that....lunging was, again, far too kind. If you saw the actual wording of what was said, lunging was like I was toning it down. It was more than lunging.” Dave Meltzer said. [H/T Wrestling News]

Alvarez stated that as CM Punk moved toward Khan, monitors fell on TK, and there was security camera footage as the incident took place in the gorilla position instead of the locker room.

“And I had heard that when he moved towards Tony, whatever word you want to use, that the monitors there were like monitors that fell on Tony Khan. As you noted, there was security camera footage. So this was not something people were like, well, 'How come there wasn't security camera footage of the brawl?' Well, it's because that was inside a locker room. They don't have cameras in the locker room. But this was gorilla, and they had cameras all over the place.” Bryan Alvarez said. (H/t Wrestling News)

CM Punk received an Award at Cauliflower Alley Club days after AEW All In

The 44-year-old received the Iron Mike Maruzki award at Cauliflower Alley Club in Las Vegas for his contributions to professional Wrestling a few days after the All In Pay-Per-View. In this speech, Punk thanked his wife, AJ Mendes, and said he wouldn't be there without her.

"You have to sacrifice, you have to survive. But the truth is none of us really get to where we're going without a village. My wife has helped me tremendously and she currently inspires me to be a better person, to try and understand myself and other things better. I love her to death. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her."[H/T Wrestling Inc]

CM Punk was fired from All Elite Wrestling on September 2, 2023, for the incident that took place backstage at All In.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here