CM Punk "lunged" at Tony Khan during All In altercation, AEW roster had to intervene – Reports

Details surrounding CM Punk's altercation with Jack Perry continue to change, and now the latest version of the story claims he might have tried to attack Tony Khan.

Much like when he tussled with The Elite, the storyline and CM Punk's actions during the altercation continue to change. At this stage, the only thing that remains constant is that Punk and Jack Perry got into a fight, and that there were many witnesses.

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (subscription required), Dave Meltzer detailed another version of the brawl at All In.

"Another version, and this would be a neutral source who was not a wrestler, but was there and witnessed it, and his version was that, right after Perry came to the back, Punk went nose-to-nose with him aggressively and asked him if he had a problem. That person said Perry said he was just looking to get heat as a heel."

Meltzer continued:

"Punk shoved him hard, Perry got in his face and in that version, Punk sucker punched him and went for a choke. People immediately broke it up and Khan was yelling at Punk to let him go. That person said that once they were separated, Punk lunged in Khan’s direction but a number of people got in his way while Punk was yelling 'I Quit.' Monitors were knocked down during all this."

Allegedly, there's footage of the fight between CM Punk and Jack Perry

When it came to the "Brawl Out Incident," there was no footage of the fight that could potentially have debunked any of the accounts. This led to rampant conflicting reports, and to this day, nobody knows if CM Punk or The Elite started the fight.

According to Fightful Select, Wembley Stadium is filled with cameras and caught the altercation between Punk and Perry. The footage is likely being examined alongside the witness testimonies, in order to determine the outcome.

Because of this fact, we may soon know what actually happened between CM Punk and Jack Perry, and fans might not have to rely on anonymous statements. Only time will tell, however, and either way, fans will have to be patient.

