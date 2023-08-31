Footage of backstage altercation involving CM Punk reportedly acquired during AEW investigation

With the recently concluded All In pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling(AEW) made a huge statement to the professional wrestling world and firmly established itself as a force to be reckoned with. The event, attended by 81,035 fans, etched its name in the history books as one of the biggest pro wrestling events ever. While the event was a success in terms of the in-ring product delivered, it was marred by a backstage incident involving CM Punk and Jack Perry.

Shortly after the event, news about a backstage altercation between Punk and Perry took over the internet. As per the reports, Jack Perry confronted the Straight Edge Superstar just before his show-opening match against Samoa Joe for the 'Real' World Championship, and things got physical in the UK.

As per Fightful Select, the Jacksonville-based promotion is investigating the confrontation between Punk and Perry. Interviews are being conducted currently, and statements are being collected to get the complete details about the incident. The report also stated that the footage of the incident has also been captured on cameras installed in the Wembley Stadium.

Fightful Select also reported the whereabouts of CM Punk following the incident, stating that The Second City Saint was spotted at Cauliflower Alley Club in a jovial mood, taking pictures with fans and wrestlers.