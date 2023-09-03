CM Punk shares heartwarming message about AJ Lee: "None of this is about me"

CM Punk recently received the Iron Mike Maruzki award at Cauliflower Alley Club in Las Vegas, which is a nonprofit fraternal organization that comprises professional wrestlers and boxers in North America. The award is given to individuals for their contributions to the sport.

After accepting the reward, The Second City Saint spoke for almost forty minutes and stated that he was proud of his wife, April (Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee), and that none of this was about him.

"I've been a lot of things in my life," Punk said. "First and foremost, currently, and probably the thing that I'm most proud of is, I am April's husband. None of this is about me. This is about the people that got me here to this moment because I think pro wrestling is so interesting. I think a lot of us have quirks and we're so ego-driven and you've got to give so much to make it."

CM Punk talked about the sacrifices required to survive in the professional wrestling world and the role of his wife in inspiring him to be a better person

"You have to sacrifice, you have to survive. But the truth is none of us really get to where we're going without a village. My wife has helped me tremendously and she currently inspires me to be a better person, to try and understand myself and other things better. I love her to death. I wouldn't be here if it wasn't for her."[H/T Wrestling Inc]

CM Punk got fired from All Elite Wrestling due to a backstage incident at Wembley Stadium

All Elite Wrestling and Tony Khan recently released an official statement on their Twitter account about the termination of Phillip Brooks' (CM Punk's real name) contract. In the statement, Khan thanked Punk for his contributions to the Jacksonville-based company and said that the decision was taken in the best interest of the people in AEW. On the recent edition of AEW Collision, Tony Khan also made an announcement about the firing and the reasons behind it.

Expand Tweet

On August 27, 2023, during AEW's All In pay-per-view at Wembley Stadium, London, CM Punk and Jack Perry indulged in a backstage altercation, and things reportedly got physical. The incident presented the company in a negative spotlight and initially led to the suspension of Punk and Perry, as per the reports, until the recent news about Punk's firing broke out.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here