Top AEW star reveals how his feud with CM Punk affected his mental state

CM Punk recently came off of a heated feud with MJF. However, just before this, Punk feuded with Eddie Kingston. The Mad King went on to reveal that the rivalry affected his mental well-being.

Kingston and CM Punk began an intense feud that concluded in a singles match at AEW Revolution 2021. The two men had a heated exchange during an episode of Dynamite that hinted at real animosity between the two.

During his interview on The Wrestling Perspective Podcast, Eddie Kingston recalled how the feud negatively impacted him.

“After the showdown there with Punk I had to walk away from everybody so I could break out of that mental state where I just wanted to kill everybody. Everything I said to Punk was real. I just [had] to break out of that else I would’ve been miserable. As my father would say, sitting in my own s*it and not getting out of my own way.

Kingston also noted that the feud even affected his relationship with Jon Moxley.

“There was a moment with Mox, where me and Mox were yelling at each other in Jacksonville. I had to walk away from everybody because I was so into it. I was 17 again. When I was at 17, I was just angry. I hated the world and wanted to fight everybody. In a sick kind of twisted way, I was suicidal in a way that I didn’t want to kill myself, but I wanted someone else to do it.” (H/T: Wrestling Inc)

Eddie Kingston seemingly confirmed the heat between himself and CM Punk

During the same interview, Kingston revealed that the aforementioned promo contained real-life references. Both were in ROH during the mid-2000s and could likely have built animosity during those years.

“There’s a lot of things said between me and him [CM Punk] that we did not get to say to each other as long as we’ve known each other”, Eddie Kingston said. “It was either because I didn’t wanna say it to him because I didn’t want to deal with him or he just didn’t want to deal with me. When we got the chance to, we let it all out and people enjoyed it." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

It's unclear whether or not Eddie Kingston and CM Punk buried the hatchet, but the two still managed to have a well-received feud that left fans clamoring for more.

