CM Punk follows top AEW star amidst return rumors

Former WWE Superstar CM Punk has followed top AEW heel MJF amidst rumors of his pro-wrestling return.

It has been a while since Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful first reported that CM Punk was in talks with All Elite Wrestling in regards to a possible return to pro-wrestling. The report took pro-wrestling Twitter by storm and Punk hasn't denied the same so far.

“Fightful Select learned last week that CM Punk has been in talks to make a return to pro wrestling as an in-ring performer, with sources indicating that AEW is the most likely landing point.” read the report.

Earlier tonight, many Twitter users pointed out that CM Punk followed top AEW star MJF on the social media site.

Getting a lot of tweets about CM Punk following MJF on Twitter today. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 2, 2021

CM Punk is also now following MJF… 👀 pic.twitter.com/lg7FMFOMyk — 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 (@WrestlingCovers) August 2, 2021

MJF had dropped a CM Punk tease on last week's AEW Dynamite show

Fans who watched last week's AEW Dynamite may have noticed that MJF referenced quite possibly CM Punk's most memorable promo while addressing Chris Jericho during the final moments of the show. Here's what MJF said to Jericho:

“Chris, as you sit there in more pain than you’ve ever been in your entire life, I need you to listen to me.” said MJF.

When CM Punk cut his iconic Pipebomb promo on a fallen John Cena ten years ago, he started off by saying something similar:

“John Cena, while you lay there hopefully as uncomfortable as you possibly can be, I want you to listen to me.” said Punk.

The CM Punk return rumors kicked off a while ago and haven't died down yet. It's a clear indication that the former WWE Champion is still a big name seven years after his last match. Punk was the hottest act in pro-wrestling, back in 2011. His sudden WWE exit in 2014 took many by surprise and fans have been clamoring to see him get back in the ring ever since.

CM Punk has given conflicting statements in regards to a potential return over the years. But this time around, there may actually be some truth to the matter. The fact that AEW's ticket sales have gone through the roof since rumors of his return broke shows that Punk is still as important to wrestling today as he ever was.

Do you think Punk is AEW-bound in the near future? What are your thoughts on a potential CM Punk-MJF feud on AEW TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

