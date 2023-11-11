CM Punk fuels massive WWE return rumors again; drops a comment on SmackDown star's recent post

It's no secret that CM Punk is the biggest free agent in wrestling today, with fans constantly speculating about a possible return to WWE. He has yet again fuelled the rumors by dropping a comment on Grayson Waller's recent Instagram post, where he referenced Punk's iconic Pipe Bomb promo.

Ever since he was fired from AEW by Tony Khan in August due to backstage issues, The Second City Saint's future has been a source of curiosity for his legion of fans. While there have been conflicting reports about whether he would return to the global juggernaut, many are hoping he shows up at this month's Survivor Series 2023, which emanates from Chicago, CM Punk's hometown.

Amid this, Grayson Waller recently shared a picture of himself from SmackDown, seated in the commentary booth. The caption was a reference to Punk's legendary Pipe Bomb, which is still fresh in fans' minds despite being a decade ago. Now, the former AEW Champion has acknowledged the SmackDown star's post and dropped an interesting reaction.

As expected, this led to fans having a meltdown, with many believing he was yet again dropping hints about his much-anticipated WWE return.

Kane comments on CM Punk's possible WWE return.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Bill Apter, Kane was asked about Punk's possible return to the Stamford-based promotion. The Big Red Machine stated that things would ultimately go down to business and whether it would financially make sense to bring the controversial star back to WWE.

"That [Punk joining WWE] I don't know!" Jacobs stated. "That's a business decision. I always wish everybody the best. Again, in the end it's gonna be what everyone thinks is best for business. I really don't know that much about the controversy, actually. I haven't been following it that closely. I always want the best for everybody and hope that happens."

With so much excitement among the fans, it's safe to say the crowd would explode if Punk were to show up at Survivor Series 2023.

What do you make of CM Punk's chances of returning to WWE? Sound off in the comments section below.

