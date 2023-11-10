Kane addresses CM Punk to WWE rumors (Exclusive)

Glenn Jacobs, aka Kane, recently gave his thoughts on whether his former opponent CM Punk could return to WWE.

Punk is a free agent after receiving his release from AEW in September. It has been speculated that the 45-year-old could rejoin WWE in time for Survivor Series. The event will take place on November 25 in Punk's hometown of Chicago, Illinois.

Jacobs spoke to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter at the Icons of Wrestling Convention. The Hall of Famer said Punk potentially returning will ultimately come down to business:

"That [Punk joining WWE] I don't know!" Jacobs stated. "That's a business decision. I always wish everybody the best. Again, in the end it's gonna be what everyone thinks is best for business. I really don't know that much about the controversy, actually. I haven't been following it that closely. I always want the best for everybody and hope that happens." [4:32 – 4:53]

In the video above, Jacobs also gave his thoughts on Sting retiring and Vince McMahon selling WWE after four decades in charge.

Kane's role in CM Punk's last WWE on-screen appearance

In the 2014 Royal Rumble match, CM Punk lasted 49 minutes before being eliminated by Glenn Jacobs' Kane character. At the time, The Big Red Machine was a member of The Authority faction.

The storyline development planted the seeds for Punk to face Authority leader Triple H at WrestleMania 30. However, The Best in the World legitimately walked out of WWE shortly before the post-Royal Rumble episode of RAW.

Almost a decade on, several hints have been dropped about Punk possibly returning to the company.

