5 recent hints that CM Punk will return to WWE

The rumors and teases of CM Punk’s return to WWE keep getting bigger and bigger on the internet. The past week alone saw multiple developments on social media that point to the Second City Saint’s potential return to the sports and entertainment juggernaut.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer had previously claimed that WWE refused to sign Punk despite overtures made by the 45-year-old star following in the wake of his controversial exit from AEW. For those who are unaware, Punk was fired after he allegedly lunged at Tony Khan backstage at AEW All In.

However, the latest word on the internet is completely different from what Meltzer reported in October 2023. With that being said, let’s take a look at the five recent hints that CM Punk will return to WWE.

#5. CM Punk answers the question

The most raging question in regard to CM Punk’s WWE return is if he will return at Survivor Series 2023. The Chicago native was asked if he would be at the November 25th premium live event during an appearance on the 670 The Score in Chicago nearly 10 days ago.

“They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get," CM Punk said.

This is an open-ended answer, undoubtedly, but one that is sure to send fans of CM Punk into a frenzy. The former WWE Champion has always been a master when it comes to surprise returns but still loves to drop a little tease here and there.

#4. WWE references at the CFFC event

CM Punk has been doing commentary for Cage Fury Fighting Championships (CFFC) since 2018. The former AEW World Champion offers his expert opinion alongside fellow broadcast partners John Morgan and Robert Haydak.

Speaking of Robert Haydak, the CEO of CFFC, was recorded with a WWE logo on his pocket square during a recent CFFC event. Moreover, Haydak, Punk, and Morgan dropped multiple WWE, AEW, and TNA Wrestling references in the video.

#3. Seth Rollins drinks Pepsi

Seth Rollins appeared on the Mythical Kitchen YouTube channel ahead of Crown Jewel 2023. The World Heavyweight Champion took a sip from a Pepsi can before telling viewers that he had not had a Pepsi in about 10 years.

For those who did not get the reference, CM Punk has the Pepsi logo tattooed on his shoulders. The 10 years was a reference to the last time Punk worked in a WWE event, which was the 2014 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event.

#2. Corey Graves on CM Punk’s return

Corey Graves was asked on The Kurt Angle Show how he would react if CM Punk were to return to WWE. The SmackDown color commentator prefaced his answer by recalling his friendship with Punk and how that ended in the first place.

"Listen, Punk was always great to me when I was coming up. We were really, really, really close. Remember I told the story at the beginning of the show about how I missed my son being born? Punk was in Pittsburgh at the time and was actually the first guy who held my son after he was born. Like, we were tight," Graves said.

Graves said he had a falling out with Punk years ago but noted he would be open to accepting his former friend back in WWE if that is good for business and that he would “shake the man’s hand and move on and see what life holds.”

#1. Updated alumni profile

The latest hint that CM Punk is coming back to WWE has apparently come from the Stamford-based promotion itself. The company is said to have updated Punk’s alumni profile section on its website.

It remains to be seen if all these hints will lead to the return of the Best in the World to his former home. Fans might have to wait for Survivor Series to come by to find out the reality.

