3 reasons why WWE may have turned down CM Punk return

The prospect of CM Punk's return has ignited fervent discussion among fans, given recent reports hinting at the Best in the World potentially making a comeback within the Stamford-based promotion. However, recent reports suggested that WWE has turned down the idea of welcoming CM Punk back into the company.

Notably, it's come to light that this pivotal decision was orchestrated by none other than Vince McMahon himself. So, if these reports prove to be accurate, it appears highly unlikely that CM Punk will be making any appearances in WWE in the foreseeable future.

With that kept in mind, let's discuss three reasons why the Stamford-based Promotion may have turned down Punk's return to their company.

#3. CM Punk's return may have been turned down due to his recent controversies

One potential reason for the company's decision to decline CM Punk's return could be linked to the recent controversies he encountered during his tenure in All Elite Wrestling.

Notably, Punk's departure from AEW came as a result of a physical altercation that occurred backstage in August 2023. It's essential to highlight that this incident also wasn't the first instance of Punk being embroiled in backstage disputes with fellow AEW stars.

Considering the tumultuous situations involving Punk in the Jacksonville-based promotion, WWE might have chosen to forego his return to avoid potential disruptions and controversies within their own promotion.

#2. Poor relations with Vince McMahon

Another potential reason behind WWE's decision to reject Punk's return to the company could be attributed to his strained relationship with Vince McMahon. Numerous reports from the past have suggested a less-than-amicable connection between the two.

Furthermore, if the recent reports indeed point to Vince being the key decision-maker in rejecting the return of the Best in the World, it further underscores the significant role their strained relationship may have played in hindering Punk's return to the Stamford-based promotion.

#1. Lack of interest from TKO entity

Since the merger and the formation of the TKO entity, it has become apparent that even their level of interest in a star can influence WWE's decisions. However, in the case of Punk, it's possible that TKO may not have a significant interest in his return.

In the past, we've witnessed how Fox showed a strong interest in Punk's comeback, which later resulted in his return during the WWE Backstage show back in 2019. So, it appears that it's not just Vince and Triple H, but also TKO that might not be particularly enthusiastic about CM Punk's return to the company.

