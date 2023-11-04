CM Punk seemingly drops major hint about WWE live during show; continues to tease

CM Punk fueled further speculation about his rumored return to WWE by dropping a major tease at a recent Mixed Martial Arts live event.

The Straight Edge Savior's potential return to the Stamford-based company is a topic that many fans have been discussing on the internet for a while now. After he left AEW following an incident that took place backstage at All In, people pointed out that this year's Survivor Series Premium Live Event will take place in his hometown of Chicago, Illinois on November 25. Some fans are expecting him to appear on the show, although nothing has been made official.

At a recent CFFC 127 show, CM Punk was spotted standing next to a commentator who had the WWE logo in his suit pocket. This could be the former AEW Champion's way of trolling fans, making them think he's returning to the company. The other commentator referenced IMPACT Wrestling, another promotion that people have been talking about Punk possibly joining.

Eric Bischoff says WWE doesn't need CM Punk

The Best In The World returning at Survivor Series as a surprise would be a huge moment, and he'd undoubtedly get a big reaction from the crowd, especially since the event will be held in his hometown.

However, Eric Bischoff doesn't think the company needs him. Speaking on his 83 Weeks podcast, he stated:

"There’s been a whole bunch of us where nobody would have ever imagined that certain people would get back, or get into a WWE ring ever again, only to be surprised. I’m not saying I’m 100% sure, but my gut tells me no, mostly because they just don’t need him. There’s no holes. Where’s the holes in the WWE roster right now? Where’s the holes in the product? We’re getting ready to step into the hottest time of the year.”

CM Punk returning to WWE hasn't been confirmed yet, and fans will have to wait to see whether or not he shows up at Survivor Series.

