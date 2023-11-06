4 Things CM Punk can do at WWE Survivor Series 2023

There’s arguably no bigger rumor in the wrestling business than CM Punk’s return at WWE Survivor Series 2023. The Second City Saint was reportedly scheduled for a call with WWE board members ahead of the big Premium Live Event.

Punk’s return to WWE has been rumored ever since he was let go of All Elite Wrestling by Tony Khan over his backstage fight with “Jungle Boy” Jack Perry at All In just a few months ago. The former AEW Champion worked the August 27 pay-per-view event with Samoa Joe.

It was reported at the time that a lot of stars in WWE didn’t want the 45-year-old star back in the locker room, but apparently, a lot has changed since then.

With that being said, let’s take a look at five possible things CM Punk can do at WWE Survivor Series 2023:

#4. Kick off the show

Punk’s has been a household name in the business for years. He remained the talk of the town during the eight years he was away from the business. His AEW signing was considered one of the biggest achievements for Tony Khan’s young company, but we all know how that turned out.

Having a major star like CM Punk kick off Survivor Series would be a bold move on WWE’s part, but one that would, nonetheless, create huge anticipation and excitement for the Chicago crowd.

The former WWE Champion could kick off the show with a promo to set the tone for the rest of the night.

#3. CM Punk accepts Shinsuke Nakamura’s challenge

Shinsuke Nakamura underwent a slight gimmick change after Triple H took over as WWE’s Chief Content Officer. The Game let The King of Strong Style cut solid promos in his native Japanese and adopt GTS into his moveset.

Perhaps the biggest takeaway from Nakamura’s eerie promos and segments was him teasing the arrival of CM Punk. The former NXT Champion apparently referenced Punk during his promo on RAW several weeks ago, and that can potentially lead to a match between the pair at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

#2. Show up as a mystery opponent during the WarGames match

WWE confirmed the return of WarGames for Survivor Series 2023 during Crown Jewel this past Saturday. The brutal match-up has been tied into the November PLE since 2022 when Triple H brought the gimmick match from NXT to the main roster.

This year’s WarGames match is rumored to see the collision of different factions. Plus, WWE has also teased the return of brand wars ahead of the PLE. CM Punk might show up as a mystery opponent during WarGames match.

#1. Confront Seth Rollins at WWE Survivor Series 2023

Seth Rollins’ relationship with CM Punk is complicated, to say the least. Both men have known each other for a long time.

The Second City Saint had a short-lived alliance with The Visionary while the latter was still in NXT. Punk was also the one to pitch Rollins and Dean Ambrose as two-thirds of The Shield.

A match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk is definitely huge. Rollins has been continuously dropping Punk teases in the ring and on social media. It remains to be seen if fans will get this much-anticipated confrontation at WWE Survivor Series 2023.

