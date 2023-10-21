WWE personality to come out of retirement at Survivor Series? Analyzing potential clue from SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of SmackDown dropped a major tease in regards to Survivor Series. The show featured an angle between Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce, after Jey Uso invaded the blue brand to attack his brother Jimmy. This was after Jimmy cost him and Cody Rhodes the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match on RAW this past Monday with his interference.

Aldis was seen engaging Jey Uso when Adam Pearce showed up during a backstage segment. The SmackDown General Manager fined Jey Uso $10,000 for invading the blue brand. After some back and forth beween the GMs, Aldis told security to escort both Jey and Pearce out of the building.

Pearce took off his glasses before telling Aldis, “Let the games begin!" – implying the return of WarGames for Survivor Series. Fans might also see the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion come out of retirement to take on Aldis at the November 25th premium live event.

Chances of Adam Pearce versus Nick Aldis happening at the big PLE are slim. With that said, Triple H could book the two General Managers of RAW and SmackDown to accompany their teams to their corners, instead of partaking in singles competition against each other.

Both men are world-traveled veterans. Both are former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champions. They could very well go at it if they wanted to, but probably won’t because Adam Pearce is retired.

Where is Survivor Series 2023 taking place?

Survivor Series will go down at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois. WWE hasn’t announced any match for the PLE yet. The card for the show will start taking shape on the RAW and SmackDown after Crown Jewel 2023.

Speaking of Crown Jewel, WWE confirmed two additional matches for the show on SmackDown this week. The company announced that Roman Reigns will defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against LA Knight.

Rey Mysterio will put his United States Championship on the line against Logan Paul at the November 4th PLE. The updated card will be available for fans to see after SmackDown.

