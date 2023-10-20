New Universal Champion or a Mega fall: 3 endings to Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight at Crown Jewel

The announcement of Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the upcoming premium live event, Crown Jewel 2023, has generated significant buzz among wrestling fans. This high-stakes matchup was officially revealed following an intense confrontation between Knight and Reigns during the previous episode of SmackDown. The tension between the two superstars escalated further during the main event, culminating in a decisive spear from the Tribal Chief that left the Megastar reeling.

As the match is announced for the Crown Jewel PLE, let's discuss three possible endings for the first-time-ever clash between Reigns and Knight im Saudi Arabia.

#3. LA Knight shocks the world and becomes the Undisputed Universal Champion at Crown Jewel

One potential conclusion to the highly anticipated match between Knight and Reigns could send shockwaves through the WWE universe, with the Megastar pulling off a clean victory to dethrone the Tribal Chief. To level the playing field against The Bloodline, notable superstars such as John Cena, Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso might provide crucial support to LA Knight if Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso or Paul Heyman attempt to interfere in the match.

If LA Knight emerges victorious, and brings an end to the Tribal Chief's historic championship reign, it could serve as a transformative moment in the Megastar's career, propelling him to the forefront of WWE's elite tier. While Reigns has previously retained his championship with assistance from the Samoan faction, the Crown Jewel PLE could mark a significant departure from this ending.

#2. Roman Reigns retains after assistance from a new Bloodline member

Another potential outcome of the collision between Reigns and Knight could see the Tribal Chief emerge victorious, albeit with the aid of a new addition to the Samoan faction, potentially NXT's Ava. Recent teases from the company have hinted at a potential partnership between Ava and The Bloodline, particularly when the Special Counsel made an appearance on NXT.

Ava's debut with the Bloodline could mirror Sikoa's main roster introduction, when he assisted Reigns in his triumph over Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle in 2022. If Ava aligns herself with the Samoan faction, it could also pave the way for a future showdown between Roman Reigns and The Rock in the company.

#1. Damian Priest cashes in his MITB contract at Crown Jewel

One surprising twist in the match between Reigns and Knight could be an unexpected cash-in from Damian Priest at the upcoming premium live event. The company has previously hinted at a potential cash-in from The Judgment Day member for the World Heavyweight Championship, but they might opt for a different scenario by having Priest intervene and cash-in his Money in the Bank contract on the Tribal Chief instead.

A cash-in from Priest could lead the match in various directions, potentially turning it into a triple threat scenario if he chooses to cash in during the match between Roman Reigns and LA Knight. If this situation unfolds, Knight might seize the opportunity to pin Priest and claim the title.

On the other hand, if Reigns retains his championship against the Megastar, he might be confronted with another formidable challenge in the form of Damian Priest.

